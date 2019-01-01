My Queue

Augmented Reality

How to Take Advantage of Interactive Marketing Right Now
Marketing

Brands effectively using interactive-content marketing enjoy a steadily growing customer base.
Deep Patel | 8 min read
Your Next Operating System Will Look Like You, Make You Laugh and Remember That You Hate Cilantro

VR and AR are poised to bring the world the next great OS.
Edward Saatchi | 6 min read
3 Ecommerce Trends You Must Prepare for in 2019

The ecommerce explosion continues, but there's also an element of evolution. To take your ecommerce presence to the next level, take advantage of these emerging trends.
Tiffany Delmore | 5 min read
A First-Timer's Guide to Turning AR Into ROI

The good news for your company is that AR is widely available to nearly anyone who wants to adapt it -- using a tool which, would you believe, is on Facebook?
Stephen Nations | 8 min read
The History of Augmented and Virtual Reality, From 1838 to the Present (Infographic)

You might think virtual reality is a new phenomenon, but it's been around for hundreds of years.
Matthew McCreary | 1 min read

In Leaked Memo to Snap Employees, CEO Evan Spiegel Argues Snap's Competitive Advantage Is That It's Not a Social Media Company
Snapchat

Also find out why he's dubbed 2018 'the year of the Cheetah.'
Lydia Belanger | 8 min read
5 Tech Trends Content Creators Need to Pay Attention To
Technology

Content creation will continue to evolve and morph, and as a content creator it's vital to stay ahead of the trends.
Andrew Medal | 6 min read
2019 Will Be a Revolutionary Year for Online Shopping
Online Shopping

Mobile, bots, artificial intelligence and augmented reality come together.
Yoav Vilner | 6 min read
3 Startups That Are Using Technology to Reinvent Entertainment
Technology

These companies are using blockchain, augmented reality and 3D in groundbreaking ways.
Andrew Medal | 5 min read
How Augmented Reality Has Changed Selfies Forever (Infographic)
Infographics

Here's how AR is changing the selfie game.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Mark Zuckerberg on Why Facebook Won't Remove 'Fake News' and 3 Other Takeaways From His Recent Interview
Facebook

In a podcast interview with Recode, the co-founder of the social giant opened up about regulating 'fake news,' monitoring content, his mentor and tech's next frontier.
Hayden Field | 5 min read
What to Expect From and How to Watch Apple's 2018 WWDC Event
Apple

Apple may be rolling out tools that will help you cut down on phone usage.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
How This Offline Brand That Started in 1996 Reached 500 Million Downloads in the Smartphone Era
digital branding

Pokemon developed Go to engage the brand's fans in a way that approached addiction.
Pete Canalichio | 6 min read
By the Numbers: The Big Things Google Announced at Its Annual Conference
Google

So that's what the world of tomorrow looks like.
Andrew Tarantola | 2 min read
'This Is Climate Change' Tells an Urgent Message Via Virtual Reality
Virtual Reality

Whether you're selling a product or a societal warning like global warming, VR is the wave of the future.
Joan Oleck | 3 min read