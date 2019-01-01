There are no Videos in your queue.
Authors
To create your own platform and gain people's recognition you must start early, just when you start with the first draft of your first book or even before that
Gerard Adams sits down with author and speaker John C. Maxwell to discussing his consistent career of lifting up entrepreneurs.
Entrepreneurs should not treat writing a book as similarly as they treat accomplishing targets in boardroom
In an exclusive interview with Entrepreneur at SXSW, the former Starbucks CEO shares which author and organizational consultant influenced him.
Book writing can be a fulfilling experience but there are a few things that you should know to make it a commercial success
Lifestyle
Reading gives readers an advantage because it allows them to learn the inner motives of characters in greater depth than can be conveyed by watching a movie
History is not new to women taking over in the boardroom, but what happens when the same women choose pen to wield power?
LGBTQ Leaders
First from the series is prominent mythologist and leadership coach Devdutt Pattanaik, who came out as gay soon after the SC decriminalized homosexuality in India
Publishing
Few authors do get a lucky break, there are several others whose work of merit never gets published because they were not as fortunate
Ready For Anything
The author of 'You Are a Badass' used to front multiple rock bands. Now, she aims to teach people to unlock their potential for confidence, wealth and success.
Authors
Jessica puts the final touches on her book before sending everything off!
Books
Narvekar's favourite books are typically autobiographies of successful entrepreneurs.
GES2017
Ramon Ray is among the 1500 global participants who will attend the GES 2017
