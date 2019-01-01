My Queue

6 Easy Ways For a Debut Author in India to Connect With Readers and Build an Author Platform
Authors

To create your own platform and gain people's recognition you must start early, just when you start with the first draft of your first book or even before that
ANTAR ATREYA | 5 min read
All Entrepreneurs Have 2 Opposing Mindsets. Which Is Right for You?

Gerard Adams sits down with author and speaker John C. Maxwell to discussing his consistent career of lifting up entrepreneurs.
Gerard Adams | 2 min read
3-Step Guide for Entrepreneurs Looking to Turn Authors

Entrepreneurs should not treat writing a book as similarly as they treat accomplishing targets in boardroom
Bhavya Kaushal | 3 min read
Howard Schultz Calls This Business Book Author His 'Mentor'

In an exclusive interview with Entrepreneur at SXSW, the former Starbucks CEO shares which author and organizational consultant influenced him.
Hayden Field | 3 min read
7 Ways To Make Your Book More Appealing

Book writing can be a fulfilling experience but there are a few things that you should know to make it a commercial success
Aria Fafat | 8 min read

Why Reading Novels is More Enjoyable Than Watching Movies/Series
Lifestyle

Reading gives readers an advantage because it allows them to learn the inner motives of characters in greater depth than can be conveyed by watching a movie
Chandan Sen Gupta | 4 min read
Women Who Replaced Laptops and Cameras with Pens!

History is not new to women taking over in the boardroom, but what happens when the same women choose pen to wield power?
Bhavya Kaushal | 3 min read
LGBTQ Series: Indian Author Devdutt Pattanaik on How Businesses Can Benefit from Inclusion
LGBTQ Leaders

LGBTQ Series: Indian Author Devdutt Pattanaik on How Businesses Can Benefit from Inclusion
LGBTQ Leaders

Self Publication: Things That Every Aspirant Needs to Know
Publishing

Few authors do get a lucky break, there are several others whose work of merit never gets published because they were not as fortunate
Chandan Sen Gupta | 4 min read
From Totally Broke to Multimillionaire: How Jen Sincero Pivoted from Rock Star to Bestselling Self-Help Author and Success Coach
Ready For Anything

The author of 'You Are a Badass' used to front multiple rock bands. Now, she aims to teach people to unlock their potential for confidence, wealth and success.
Hayden Field | 14 min read
My Book and Baby Are Due the Same Day! Follow Along on My Journey. Episode 9: My Due Date
Authors

Jessica puts the final touches on her book before sending everything off!
Jessica Abo | 2 min read
How Many Books Are Too Many ?
Books

Narvekar's favourite books are typically autobiographies of successful entrepreneurs.
Entrepreneur India | 2 min read
'Entrepreneurs are the Same Worldwide, All Hustle, Learn & Take Risks'
GES2017

Ramon Ray is among the 1500 global participants who will attend the GES 2017
Aashika Jain | 2 min read
10 Quotes from Daniel Lubetzky On Living a Kind Life
Inspirational Quotes

The man behind health snack brand KIND on how to find success through purpose.
Emily Conklin | 3 min read