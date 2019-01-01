My Queue

Entrepreneurship Is How Families Are Creating Meaningful Jobs for Their Children With Autism Spectrum Disorder
Entrepreneurship Is How Families Are Creating Meaningful Jobs for Their Children With Autism Spectrum Disorder

How parents are solving the employment crisis for adults with autism one family business at a time.
Lara Stolman | 11 min read
The Incredible Reason This Company Only Hires Adults With Autism

AutonomyWorks founder and CEO Dave Friedman was motivated by his autistic son.
BizCast | 1 min read
Changing the World, One Story at a Time

An autism diagnosis inspired one mother's quest to inform, enlighten and engage a community.
Ryan McMunn | 9 min read
Study: Taking Antidepressants During Pregnancy Nearly Doubles the Risk of an Autism Diagnosis

New research finds that taking antidepressants during the second or third trimester of pregnancy increased the chance of the child being diagnosed with autism by 87 percent.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Are You an Empathetic or Analytical Thinker? Your Music Playlist May Hold the Answer.

According to a new study, the kind of music you like reflects the way your brain processes information.
Laura Entis | 4 min read

This New App Aims to Be the Yelp for People With Autism
This New App Aims to Be the Yelp for People With Autism

With less than a week left in the Kickstarter campaign, 'Autism Village' says its tool can help parents and caregivers of people with autism.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read
How to Create an Autism-Friendly Workplace

Autistic individuals have attributes that make them great employees. Here's how to create the right environment.
Lisa Evans | 4 min read
4 Qualities of People With Autism That Could Benefit Your Business

If you're seeking employees with intense focus and attention to detail, consider a candidate with autism.
Patty Pacelli | 4 min read