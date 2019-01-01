There are no Videos in your queue.
Autism
Social Entrepreneurship
How parents are solving the employment crisis for adults with autism one family business at a time.
AutonomyWorks founder and CEO Dave Friedman was motivated by his autistic son.
An autism diagnosis inspired one mother's quest to inform, enlighten and engage a community.
New research finds that taking antidepressants during the second or third trimester of pregnancy increased the chance of the child being diagnosed with autism by 87 percent.
According to a new study, the kind of music you like reflects the way your brain processes information.
Kickstarter
With less than a week left in the Kickstarter campaign, 'Autism Village' says its tool can help parents and caregivers of people with autism.
Hiring
Autistic individuals have attributes that make them great employees. Here's how to create the right environment.
Hiring
If you're seeking employees with intense focus and attention to detail, consider a candidate with autism.
