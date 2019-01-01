auto component

My Queue

Sunjay Kapur – The Man Steering Forward One of India's Oldest Legacies
Legacy

Sunjay Kapur – The Man Steering Forward One of India's Oldest Legacies

On the eve of his father Surinder Kapur's 75th birth anniversary, Entrepreneur India caught up with Sunjay Kapur, the heir of one of India's biggest auto components manufacturing company.
Sanchita Dash | 7 min read
Job Prospects the Indian Auto Components Industry Holds

Job Prospects the Indian Auto Components Industry Holds

The growth chart is predicted to continue to rise high and touch US$ 115 billion by 2020-21.
Manav Kapur | 4 min read
Why Should Auto-components Industry Change the Route to Avoid a Bumpy Ride Ahead?

Why Should Auto-components Industry Change the Route to Avoid a Bumpy Ride Ahead?

The seeds of innovations must be sown urgently to reap the industry with increased competence and efficiency level
Manav Kapur | 4 min read