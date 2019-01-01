There are no Videos in your queue.
Auto Repair
Franchise Players
Kevin and Tamera Tennant started their business in a dumpster, picking up shards of glass, to teach themselves their new trade.
Kim and Greg Johnson of Santa Cruz are grateful that franchisor support helped their business survive the recession, unlike area independent car shops.
After a slow October, the franchising industry added nearly 25,000 jobs last month.
RepairPal goes beyond the assurance of the usual Yelp review, providing inspiration for businesses looking to shape their online presence.
Estify brings body-shop paperwork to the digital age
