My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Auto Repair

These Glass Doctor Franchisees Found Smashing Success in a Family Business
Franchise Players

These Glass Doctor Franchisees Found Smashing Success in a Family Business

Kevin and Tamera Tennant started their business in a dumpster, picking up shards of glass, to teach themselves their new trade.
Joan Oleck | 5 min read
After Buying Into AAMCO, This Franchisee Couple Found That Success Drove Itself

After Buying Into AAMCO, This Franchisee Couple Found That Success Drove Itself

Kim and Greg Johnson of Santa Cruz are grateful that franchisor support helped their business survive the recession, unlike area independent car shops.
Entrepreneur Staff | 6 min read
Thanks to Auto Industry Rebound, Franchising Booms in November

Thanks to Auto Industry Rebound, Franchising Booms in November

After a slow October, the franchising industry added nearly 25,000 jobs last month.
Kate Taylor | 1 min read
What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From this Car Repair App

What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From this Car Repair App

RepairPal goes beyond the assurance of the usual Yelp review, providing inspiration for businesses looking to shape their online presence.
Adam Toren
The Startup Disrupting the Auto Collision Industry

The Startup Disrupting the Auto Collision Industry

Estify brings body-shop paperwork to the digital age
Joe Lindsey | 2 min read