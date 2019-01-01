My Queue

Automotive Industry

Mukesh Ambani is Set to Revolutionize India's Mobility Sector with Personal Rapid Transit System. Are Indian Startups Ready?
Urban Mobility

Mukesh Ambani is Set to Revolutionize India's Mobility Sector with Personal Rapid Transit System. Are Indian Startups Ready?

Ambani picked a 12.7 per cent stake in SkyTran Inc, which has partnered with National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in the US and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) to develop the required technology, late last year.
Aashika Jain | 4 min read
Electric Vehicles Are Taking Over The Roads. #5 Factors Guiding the Transformation of India's Locomotive Industry

Electric Vehicles Are Taking Over The Roads. #5 Factors Guiding the Transformation of India's Locomotive Industry

India's Electric Vehicle market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 37 per cent in the next five years
Aastha Singal | 6 min read
Things to Know About In-House Financing in Automotive Industry

Things to Know About In-House Financing in Automotive Industry

With an annual production of 24 million vehicles every fiscal year the Indian Automotive industry is emerging as one of the major players
Franchise India Staff | 2 min read
Ready, Jet, Set and Go: Droom is All Set to Race in South Asia

Ready, Jet, Set and Go: Droom is All Set to Race in South Asia

Droom raised $30 million in Series D, led by Toyota Tsusho Corporation and co-led by Digital Garage of Japan
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
Can 3D Printing Disrupt These #9 Sectors?

Can 3D Printing Disrupt These #9 Sectors?

China has built numerous houses via 3D printing, cutting cost and time on the construction
Sahiba Khan | 5 min read

How the Growth of Online Players is Shaping the Automotive Industry in India
Automotive Industry

How the Growth of Online Players is Shaping the Automotive Industry in India

Changing consumer demands, rapidly changing technology and growth of online players are shaping the automotive industry in India.
Raj Bhatia | 3 min read