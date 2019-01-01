My Queue

autonomous tech

This Flying Vehicle Could One Day Be Your Uber
CES

This Flying Vehicle Could One Day Be Your Uber

German startup Volocopter conducted its first U.S. flight earlier this week.
Lydia Belanger | 2 min read
Founder of GM's Acquired Company Facing Legal Battle

Founder of GM's Acquired Company Facing Legal Battle

Cruise founder and CEO Kyle Vogt has filed a complaint in San Fracisco Superior Court against a man he says is falsely claiming a stake in the company.
Kia Kokalitcheva | 3 min read
Mighty Eagles Are Being Trained to Snatch Drones From the Sky

Mighty Eagles Are Being Trained to Snatch Drones From the Sky

Forget nets. Drone-catching is for the birds.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Report: Google, Delphi Self-Driving Cars Careening Into Trouble in California

Report: Google, Delphi Self-Driving Cars Careening Into Trouble in California

Four of the 48 autonomous cars on the streets of the Golden State have gotten into fender-benders.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Spooked by Self-Driving Cars? Get a Load of Daimler's Awesome Autonomous Big Rig.

Spooked by Self-Driving Cars? Get a Load of Daimler's Awesome Autonomous Big Rig.

Truck yeah. Daimler went big, bold and driverless last night, debuting America's first street-legal self-driving commercial freightliner on the Hoover Dam.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read

Tend to Get Carsick? Steer Clear of Self-Driving Cars.
Self-Driving Cars

Tend to Get Carsick? Steer Clear of Self-Driving Cars.

Or bring a barf bag along for the ride. If the results of this new study prove right, you might need one, partner.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
This Shopping Cart of the Future Creepily Follows You Around Stores
Far Out Tech

This Shopping Cart of the Future Creepily Follows You Around Stores

Two engineering students in Israel have developed the ultimate shopping cart for the lazy shopper.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read