Autonomy

Why Growth Could Be the Worst Thing to Happen to Your Business
Entrepreneurs

Focus on the next customer and the next level will take care of itself.
Paul Jarvis | 7 min read
3 Ways to Encourage Your Staff to Think Like Entrepreneurs

Start by challenging everything.
Miles Jennings | 5 min read
Why Some Employees Don't Like Having Freedom at Work

Leaders, by nature, are entrepreneurial. But that doesn't mean the workers they manage are.
Lydia Belanger | 3 min read
5 Ways to Integrate Employee Autonomy Into Your Culture

Go ahead, empower your staffers to work on their own. Then watch them thrive.
Heather R. Huhman | 6 min read
The Entrepreneur's Curse: Watching The Watchman!

Your company wouldn't exist without you, but once you begin hiring you've got to get out of the way and let your employees do their jobs.
Issamar Ginzberg | 9 min read

6 Ways to Encourage Autonomy With Your Employees
Leadership

Without autonomy your workforce may become zombie-like, so let go of the reigns and apply these 6 ways to build autonomy in your organization.
Tracy Maylett | 7 min read
HP Faces Counter Suit From Autonomy's Mike Lynch Over $11 Billion Deal
Legal Issues

The CEO is suing HP for $150 million in damages accusing the company of making false and negligent statement about him.
Reuters | 2 min read
HP Pays $100 Million to Settle Shareholder Lawsuit Over Autonomy Acquisition
Legal Issues

The tech company was accused of making 'false and misleading' statements about Autonomy's value.
Reuters | 1 min read
Here Is How to Fix Employee Burnout (Infographic)
Burnout

The solutions for it are simple.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
Autonomy's Former Execs Fight Back After HP Sues for $5.1 Billion
News and Trends

Years after the deal between HP and Autonomy soured, the fallout continues.
1 min read
You've Been an Intrapreneur. Are You Ready to Unleash Your Inner Entrepreneur?
Leadership Qualities

Find out the difference between the two roles from someone who has started a venture as his own company as well as worked on startups within firms.
Brent Daily | 5 min read