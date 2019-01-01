There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Autonomy
Entrepreneurs
Focus on the next customer and the next level will take care of itself.
Start by challenging everything.
Leaders, by nature, are entrepreneurial. But that doesn't mean the workers they manage are.
Go ahead, empower your staffers to work on their own. Then watch them thrive.
Your company wouldn't exist without you, but once you begin hiring you've got to get out of the way and let your employees do their jobs.
More From This Topic
Leadership
Without autonomy your workforce may become zombie-like, so let go of the reigns and apply these 6 ways to build autonomy in your organization.
Legal Issues
The CEO is suing HP for $150 million in damages accusing the company of making false and negligent statement about him.
Legal Issues
The tech company was accused of making 'false and misleading' statements about Autonomy's value.
Burnout
The solutions for it are simple.
News and Trends
Years after the deal between HP and Autonomy soured, the fallout continues.
1 min read
Leadership Qualities
Find out the difference between the two roles from someone who has started a venture as his own company as well as worked on startups within firms.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?