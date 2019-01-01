My Queue

IKEA planea 7 autos autónomos que servirán como hoteles o tiendas ambulantes
IKEA

IKEA planea 7 autos autónomos que servirán como hoteles o tiendas ambulantes

Los usuarios podrían pedir un hospital, o un hotel, por ejemplo, tal como se pide un Uber.
Entrepreneur en Español | 3 min read
México contará con una planta de autos eléctricos y autónomos

México contará con una planta de autos eléctricos y autónomos

La nueva planta de autos eléctricos y autónomos será posible gracias a la inversión de una empresa china, aunque aún no se determina la ubicación.
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min read