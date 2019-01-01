My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ave Fenix

¿Estrés postraumático? Este termógrafo portátil te dice qué tanto te afecta
Tecnología

¿Estrés postraumático? Este termógrafo portátil te dice qué tanto te afecta

Ahora es posible saber qué tan estresado estás después de un suceso traumático como un sismo o un accidente gracias a este termógrafo portátil creado por la UNAM y la UAQ.
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min read