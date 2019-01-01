My Queue

Aviation

The Uber-Secretive Private Jet Company Hollywood Has on Speed Dial
Private Jet

The Uber-Secretive Private Jet Company Hollywood Has on Speed Dial

A look at how stars, scions and heads-of-state travel like no one else.
The Oracles | 6 min read
Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin Has a 'Secret Airship'

Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin Has a 'Secret Airship'

That's one way to top your business partner's 'flying car.'
Richard Lawler | 1 min read
Uber Unveils Personal Airplane Design and Plans Tests in 2020

Uber Unveils Personal Airplane Design and Plans Tests in 2020

The electric plane will be able to take off and land vertically, and Uber hopes to have a fleet of 50 ready for testing in Dallas and Dubai by 2020.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
Watch a Robot Repair Lockheed Martin Blimps

Watch a Robot Repair Lockheed Martin Blimps

The patented SPIDER device solves one of the greatest challenges faced by the airship industry.
Stephanie Mlot | 2 min read
You Can Now Get a College Minor in Drone Aviation

You Can Now Get a College Minor in Drone Aviation

Dowling College School of Aviation's new drone aviation course prepares pilots to get a job piloting the vehicles.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read

More From This Topic

How This Private-Aviation Training Agency Takes Service to New Heights
Business Unusual

How This Private-Aviation Training Agency Takes Service to New Heights

SkyAngels is out to make the skies a bit friendlier for flyers.
Margaret Littman | 5 min read
Private Aviation Company Wheels Up Raises $115M to Fuel App, Expansion
Funding

Private Aviation Company Wheels Up Raises $115M to Fuel App, Expansion

The company, founded by serial entrepreneur Kenny Dichter, is bringing a membership model to flying.
Ray Hennessey | 3 min read
Solar-Powered Plane Halts Its Around-the-World Journey Due to Battery Problems
Solar Energy

Solar-Powered Plane Halts Its Around-the-World Journey Due to Battery Problems

The Solar Impulse 2 will continue its 12-leg journey in April of next year.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
Game of Drones: As U.S. Dithers on Regulations, Rivals Get a Head Start
Drones

Game of Drones: As U.S. Dithers on Regulations, Rivals Get a Head Start

It's likely to be a year or more before the FAA's regulations are in place - good news for companies operating outside the U.S.
Reuters | 4 min read
Industry Lobbyists Take Aim at Proposed FAA Drone Rules
Drones

Industry Lobbyists Take Aim at Proposed FAA Drone Rules

Businesses hoping to capitalize on the commercial potential of drones are preparing to push back against proposed regulations that would strictly limit how the aircraft can be used.
Reuters | 4 min read
Draft Rules on Commercial Drones Keep Some Limits on Use
Regulations

Draft Rules on Commercial Drones Keep Some Limits on Use

The U.S. aviation regulator proposed rules for commercial drone flights that would lift some restrictions but would still bar other activities.
Reuters | 5 min read
FAA Grants More Exemptions for Commercial Use of Drones
Drones

FAA Grants More Exemptions for Commercial Use of Drones

The news comes as the industry eagerly awaits new agency rules on the remote-controlled aircraft.
Reuters | 2 min read
For Commercial Drones, the Biggest Questions Remain Unanswered
Drones

For Commercial Drones, the Biggest Questions Remain Unanswered

A legal victory by the FAA and new rumors about pending drone rules bring some clarity to the commercial drone industry, much of it unwelcome.
Clay Dillow | 6 min read