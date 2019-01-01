My Queue

Ayah Bdeir

How Open Source is Changing The Landscape for Entrepreneurs
Technology

LittleBits CEO and Founder Ayah Bdeir explains the startup possibilities with an open source mentality.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Littlebits Founder: Want Kids Excited About STEM? Make Sure Parents Aren't Intimidated.

Littlebits Founder: Want Kids Excited About STEM? Make Sure Parents Aren't Intimidated.

Ayah Bdeir thinks that parents are key advocates to learning more about technology.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
LittleBits Founder: To Boost Creativity, We Must Demystify Technology

LittleBits Founder: To Boost Creativity, We Must Demystify Technology

Ayah Bdeir believes that everyone can be an inventor but people can get intimidated by a lack of understanding.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
Tour LittleBits, the Store for Inventors of All Ages

Tour LittleBits, the Store for Inventors of All Ages

Get an inside look at LittleBits' brick and mortar storefront.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read