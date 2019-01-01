There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Ayurveda
Healthcare
Most of the medical care facilities and hospitals are staffed by experienced and Healthcare Professionals, who are proficient in the latest medical treatment methods
What's inside your skincare products? Chemicals? Switch to natural ones today!
Unexplored Alternative Therapies with Great Potential
These three ideas from Indian heritage have become a global phenomena
These are the 21 most amazing entrepreneurs who have raised the bar for the franchise industry
More From This Topic
Beauty
This beauty expert is offering free vocational training and career opportunities to the physically challenged
Creative Entrepreneur
The thought behind the company was creating pure Ayurvedic products according to authentic prescriptions.
Ayurveda
For ages, Ayurveda and Yoga have been a defining factor for India. But more than that, what has always defined is the unity in diversity and thereby, community building
Ayurveda
The Ayurveda industry has grown very well over the past two decades both in India and abroad
CEOs
From being an Ayurveda practitioner in Himalayan villages to shaping up this FMCG company's success as its CEO is a story of a disciplined approach followed by Acharya Balakrishnan
Legacy
5,000-year-old, Ayurveda can be considered as one of most prevalent of alternative medicines practiced throughout the world.
Editor's Note
There is good judgement all around and the larger consensus is not to refute what young brings to the business but rather try to balance the new thinking with the old style of doing business
Ayurveda
Globalization of Yoga has eased the path to globalization for Ayurveda says MD of Baidyanath Ayurveda Bhawan.
Ayurveda
Niti Aayog has come up with two draft legislations to regulate Indian systems of medicine, which include Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy and Homoeopathy.
Organics
The man believes in taking fewer but bolder steps.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?