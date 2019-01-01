My Queue

Ayurveda

Why India is becoming the Finest Medical Tourism Destination
Healthcare

Most of the medical care facilities and hospitals are staffed by experienced and Healthcare Professionals, who are proficient in the latest medical treatment methods
Aman Singh | 3 min read
It's Time to Take the Chemical-free Route With These Natural Skincare Brands

What's inside your skincare products? Chemicals? Switch to natural ones today!
Aastha Singal | 8 min read
Alternative Therapy: Untapped Market Potential for Entrepreneurs in India

Unexplored Alternative Therapies with Great Potential
Franchise India Staff | 3 min read
Global Businesses Dig deep into Indian Culture for Growth

These three ideas from Indian heritage have become a global phenomena
Komal Nathani | 5 min read
These are the 21 Most Brilliant Franchise Faces

These are the 21 most amazing entrepreneurs who have raised the bar for the franchise industry
Punita Sabharwal | 15+ min read

More From This Topic

How This Legendary Queen of Beauty Industry Rejected Existing Salon Treatments and Devised Her Own
Beauty

This beauty expert is offering free vocational training and career opportunities to the physically challenged
Baishali Mukherjee | 6 min read
How Design is Driving Growth for This Ayurvedic Brand
Creative Entrepreneur

The thought behind the company was creating pure Ayurvedic products according to authentic prescriptions.
Punita Sabharwal | 2 min read
This Entrepreneur's Success Mantra is Community Building
Ayurveda

For ages, Ayurveda and Yoga have been a defining factor for India. But more than that, what has always defined is the unity in diversity and thereby, community building
Punita Sabharwal | 3 min read
#5 Reasons Why Ayurveda is a Great Career Option
Ayurveda

The Ayurveda industry has grown very well over the past two decades both in India and abroad
Dr Ravisha Narasimha Murthy | 3 min read
This Kurta-dhoti Clad CEO is Now Among the Richest
CEOs

From being an Ayurveda practitioner in Himalayan villages to shaping up this FMCG company's success as its CEO is a story of a disciplined approach followed by Acharya Balakrishnan
Punita Sabharwal | 3 min read
How Legacy Brands Are Vouching For Revival Of Ayurveda
Legacy

5,000-year-old, Ayurveda can be considered as one of most prevalent of alternative medicines practiced throughout the world.
Sugandh Bahl | 7 min read
Passing on the Baton
Editor's Note

There is good judgement all around and the larger consensus is not to refute what young brings to the business but rather try to balance the new thinking with the old style of doing business
Ritu Marya | 3 min read
This 100-year Old Indian Ayurveda Company Wants To Expand Globally
Ayurveda

Globalization of Yoga has eased the path to globalization for Ayurveda says MD of Baidyanath Ayurveda Bhawan.
Komal Nathani & Aashika Jain | 4 min read
Traditional Medicinal Treatments Get Push For Inclusion In Mainstream
Ayurveda

Niti Aayog has come up with two draft legislations to regulate Indian systems of medicine, which include Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy and Homoeopathy.
Jash Choraria | 3 min read
The Business Of Brewing
Organics

The man believes in taking fewer but bolder steps.
Amrit Mann | 5 min read