There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
B Corporation
B Corporation
Companies genuinely seeking to do good are seen as a sound bet for long-term profitability.
Benefit corporations aspire to use the power of markets to solve social and environmental problems.
CSR is no longer a 'knee-jerk' reaction companies use to mend tarnished reputations. It's a necessity.
One of the newest legal corporate designations, B Corps., can help you take advantage of legal protection while your new business is trying to do some good in the world.
It's possible, but you'll need to form the right purpose-driven business.
More From This Topic
Social Entrepreneurs
In today's world, profit is inextricably linked to corporate social responsibility.
Benefit Corporation
What if you want to 'give back' yet still make money? That happy blend is now possible.
Benefit Corporation
Consider these five factors if you're interested in reincorporating to help social and environmental causes while maintaining your bottom line.
Kickstarter
The Brooklyn, N.Y.-based crowdfunding platform announced that it is now a public benefit corporation.
B Corporation
How to fundraise without compromising the triple bottom line.
Social Entrepreneurship
Nonprofit B Lab is tasked with issuing the certificates and looks at a company's contribution to the environment, community and employees.
Impact Investing
The handicraft website is making waves as it forges its own path.
Sustainability
Today's entrepreneurs can position themselves ahead of the pack as more investors integrate environmental factors into their decisions.
Benefit Corporation
By incorporating as a benefit corporation, entrepreneurs can protect their mission by elevating their company's core social and environmental values to the status of law.
Social Entrepreneurship
What if companies benefited employees, customers and communities alike and made shareholders better off?
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?