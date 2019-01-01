My Queue

The Entrepreneurial Itch: B-school Graduates Turning Entrepreneurs!
The Entrepreneurial Itch: B-school Graduates Turning Entrepreneurs!

Frequent bouts of economic recession coupled with the absence of exciting job offers are now forcing B-school graduates to veer towards entrepreneurship
4 min read
Five Steps a B-school Can Take to Prepare Freshers for Today's Tough Job Market

Five Steps a B-school Can Take to Prepare Freshers for Today's Tough Job Market

Assocham study mentions that only 20% of the graduates passing out land up with a job, what is aggravating the problem further is the average package going down.
George KJ | 4 min read
Top #5 Technology Trends in HR Sector

Top #5 Technology Trends in HR Sector

Technology offers employers a job pool out of which they choose the best
Baishali Mukherjee | 5 min read
Common Challenges All Applicants Face While Selecting an MBA Programme

Common Challenges All Applicants Face While Selecting an MBA Programme

"I do not feel that B-schools can take the responsibility of your transformation that they currently claim they own"
Jatin Bhandari | 4 min read
'An MBA Degree Will Become Important As We Move Ahead'

'An MBA Degree Will Become Important As We Move Ahead'

With the Trump government making strict visa rules, there's uncertainty among Indian students about pursuing MBA in the US
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read

Entrepreneur B-School Survey 2017 Reveals Top #30 in India
Entrepreneur B-School Survey 2017 Reveals Top #30 in India

Entrepreneur has featured the best 30 B-schools, which have been able to develop an environment and curriculum that let the students think like a leader.
Punita Sabharwal | 6 min read
Building Better Entrepreneurial Education

It's true when we talk about India's best B-schools the names that come to our mind are typically that of IITs and IIMs .
Punita Sabharwal | 3 min read