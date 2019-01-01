There are no Videos in your queue.
B2B Sales
Sales Strategies
Data-backed strategies are likely to have the greatest impact on your success.
If you're basing your sales strategies on this principle, you might not get the desired results.
Selling is not something just for the sales staff, nor is it some automatic phenomena. It's a skill any founder can and ought to acquire.
Here's how getting creative with your approach to case studies can cut out the high-pressure sell.
Technology has made it easier than ever to optimize the performance of your sales team to drive revenues faster.
Cloudlead, GrooveJar, Stripe Checkout and Drip can help you customize your first-time visitor's journey, to 'customer.'
The people who make big-dollar buying decisions want you to know how to contact them and what topics to discuss.
B2B buying is changing, so stop selling like it's still the '90s. Here are three strategies for giving customers what they want.
By living the day-to-day life of your clients, you can glean insights that are impossible to see from your side of the aisle.
Purchasing a list of B2B sales prospects is a shortcut to nowhere.
Closing the deal these days isn't enough. You may need to assign your B2B sales team some dedicated "customer success" representatives.
Product demos don't have to be rote exercises. Instead you can weave in storytelling and videos that address your buyers' pain points.
Ah, the many obligations vying for your time! Correlated data trends, custom content and getting help with on-boarding are solutions.
Who could foresee that a hotel brand would end up selling Simmons mattresses for home use? What's your great sales idea?
