My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

b2c

Online Marketing Challenges for SMBs - Omni channel B2C Companies
Marketing

Online Marketing Challenges for SMBs - Omni channel B2C Companies

If a brand needs more awareness/growth, they must go online but define their outcomes clearly
Sachin Kumar | 4 min read
This Early Stage Startup is Looking to Raise Rs 23.7 cr through an IPO

This Early Stage Startup is Looking to Raise Rs 23.7 cr through an IPO

It is among the first few B2C companies to raise money through BSE's SME Platfrom
Vanita D'souza | 2 min read
#7 Reasons to Improve B2B E-commerce Experience for Consumers

#7 Reasons to Improve B2B E-commerce Experience for Consumers

If given a right push towards presentation with a focus on aesthetics B2B e-commerce can give better user experience to its consumers.
Jayesh Desai | 4 min read
The Startup Curve: An Entrepreneurial Life

The Startup Curve: An Entrepreneurial Life

A business model never works only on frills and features and adoption of technology comes with value add
TGC Prasad | 5 min read
How to be an Entrepreneur in 2030

How to be an Entrepreneur in 2030

Sure, technology will keep evolving but so will the psychology of the entrepreneurs and their customers.
Howard S. Dvorkin | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Starting up? Keep this in Mind
Starting a Business

Starting up? Keep this in Mind

After your plan is ready, divide your sales by two, divide your gross margins by 2 and multiply your costs by 2
K. Vaitheeswaran | 4 min read
Why Entrepreneurs of 2017 cannot Ignore Digital Advertising
digital advertising

Why Entrepreneurs of 2017 cannot Ignore Digital Advertising

Digital Advertising is a smart way to connect people's aspiration with real brands
Nitin Gupta | 4 min read
The Future of Smaller Payment Wallets is Dead
FinTech

The Future of Smaller Payment Wallets is Dead

Mergers and acquisitions are touted to be the only way forward to keep the DNA of the start-up alive
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
May I Have Your Attention Please?
Tech

May I Have Your Attention Please?

That's even briefer than goldfish's nine seconds memory.
Sandeep Soni | 4 min read
How Online Surveys in Market Research are Driving Change
Market Research

How Online Surveys in Market Research are Driving Change

Online surveys are replacing telephone or traditional pen & paper interviews as the dominant data collection tool
Jasal Shah | 5 min read
The Evolution of the Gig Economy: Cupcakes to Claims Inspections
Gig Economy

The Evolution of the Gig Economy: Cupcakes to Claims Inspections

Choices, access and flexibility. It doesn't get much better than that.
Angela Ruth | 5 min read
The Simple Reason Entrepreneurs Are Embracing the Wonky, Unsexy World of B2B
B2B

The Simple Reason Entrepreneurs Are Embracing the Wonky, Unsexy World of B2B

Should you make the switch?
Nancy Miller | 9 min read
After B2C Grocery Space, Here's Why an Auto-Rickshaw Aggregator Is Diving into B2B Logistics
Startup News

After B2C Grocery Space, Here's Why an Auto-Rickshaw Aggregator Is Diving into B2B Logistics

"There is no reason why the B2B logistics segment can't be cracked"
Sneha Banerjee | 2 min read
How to (Finally) Get Buyers and Sellers on the Same Page
Sales Strategies

How to (Finally) Get Buyers and Sellers on the Same Page

There's plenty of room for improvement in the world of ecommerce. Both buyers and sellers are worse off than they were 15 years ago.
John Holland | 4 min read
B2B Logs Above B2C
Opportunity

B2B Logs Above B2C

The kind of funding that has gone into the B2C market is unlikely to go into the B2B market as there are already some unit economics in place.
Sandeep Soni | 7 min read