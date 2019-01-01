My Queue

Babies

Stop Making New Parents Choose Between Their Job and Their Premature Baby
parental leave

Stop Making New Parents Choose Between Their Job and Their Premature Baby

"World Prematurity Day" happens this week, but it's something to take action over rather than to celebrate.
Heather R. Huhman | 6 min read
Toddlers Who Use Touchscreens Sleep Less, Study Says

Toddlers Who Use Touchscreens Sleep Less, Study Says

Parents shouldn't worry (yet) though, the researchers say.
Steve Dent | 3 min read
Women Empowering Women: Preterm Babies and the Story of Medolac

Women Empowering Women: Preterm Babies and the Story of Medolac

How one entrepreneur was moved by the plight of premature infants to develop a new company and a new business model.
Peter Daisyme | 9 min read
Robot Babies Do Not Curb Teen Pregnancy

Robot Babies Do Not Curb Teen Pregnancy

It turns out giving a teen a robot baby for two days does not deter them from getting pregnant.
Stephanie Mlot | 2 min read
How the Loss of a Child Sparked This Former Tech Exec to Start His Own Business

How the Loss of a Child Sparked This Former Tech Exec to Start His Own Business

Phil Martie founded Nicolette in his daughter's memory to give parents of babies hospitalized in NICUs an empowered voice in their children's medical care, something he and his wife didn't feel they had when they needed it most. But will hospitals welcome his solution?
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 15+ min read

More From This Topic

How One Infant's Obsession Led His Parents to a Booming Business
Baby Products

How One Infant's Obsession Led His Parents to a Booming Business

Lisa and Eric Greenwald created a totally new kind of jewelry for the mouths of babes.
Paula Andruss | 3 min read
A Marketing Expert Says These Types of Ads Are Most Appealing to First-Time Mothers
Marketing

A Marketing Expert Says These Types of Ads Are Most Appealing to First-Time Mothers

'The ads that tend to not do well are the ones that depict perfection in life that's really not accurate.'
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Not Sure Why Your Newborn Is Crying? There's an App for That (Or a Few).
Parenting

Not Sure Why Your Newborn Is Crying? There's an App for That (Or a Few).

Parenting is hard. Leave it to an algorithm.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
These 3 Baby Photos Mark Zuckerberg Shared on Facebook Will Melt Your Heart
Facebook

These 3 Baby Photos Mark Zuckerberg Shared on Facebook Will Melt Your Heart

Parenthood looks good on the young tech billionaire.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read