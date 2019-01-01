There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Baby Boomers and Millennials
Millennials
Millennials have a bad reputation that they don't deserve.
Walk away from the computer once in a while. Leave your tablet behind for meetings. And don't check your smartphone during a conversation.
The workforce is changing, but in ways it really isn't very hard for employers to live with.
Baby boomers may be reluctant to dive into digital tools. But they should be encouraged, because they still have so much to offer.
A single conversation over a couple of beers reveals the prosaic truth: decent pay and benefits, a lot like their parents had.
More From This Topic
Company Culture
A diverse workplace these days includes co-workers the age of your parents, or the age of your kids.
Baby Boomers
The Baby Boomer generation is social media savvy and has disposable income, making them a desirable customer base.
Marketing to Millennials
Want to reach younger consumers? Market to their mindset, which is equal parts optimism -- and stark realism about the future.
Managing Employees
Managers need to recognize and balance the differences between millennials and boomers to get the most out of everybody.
Student Debt
It's easy to think of it as a young person's problem, but its ripple effects are prodigious, affecting the entire national economy.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?