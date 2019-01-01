There are no Videos in your queue.
Baby Products
The Digest
The actress and Save the Children ambassador is the co-founder of Once Upon a Farm, an organic baby food company.
Fridababy became a baby-care juggernaut by first importing products to the U.S. that new mothers didn't know they needed.
But she did. And she partnered with her own mom on two retail franchisee brands, and what turned out to be a true family affair.
Lisa and Eric Greenwald created a totally new kind of jewelry for the mouths of babes.
The Internet of Things may soon include a smartphone-controlled stroller equipped with a wireless speaker for music, an electric feeding bottle warmer and a battery charger.
More From This Topic
Shark Tank
Like those red-shirted crewman on 'Star Trek,' few of the entrepreneurs profiled on the show seemed to survive -- until now.
Success Stories
In 2005, Susan Petersen and her husband felt like an $86 income tax refund was enough to make them rich. Today, she's at the helm of a multimillion-dollar business. Here's what that ride felt like.
Baby Products
At this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, several companies revealed tech for your infant.
Shark Tank
The founders of Sleeping Baby invented the Zipadee-Zip out of necessity. But their 'Shark Tank' pitch was the result of more than two years of hard work.
Impact Investing
This organic baby food startup got acquired and took on some of the biggest players in the market.
Inventors
These three women saw a niche and sought their own solutions, leading to successful products.
