babygotabump

5 Reasons Why Building a Subscription Into Your Business Is a Winning Strategy
Subscription Businesses

5 Reasons Why Building a Subscription Into Your Business Is a Winning Strategy

Want to get off the cashflow rollercoaster? Here's the golden ticket.
Geeta Nadkarni | 6 min read
Hiring a Virtual Assistant Grew My Business, and Changed My Life

Hiring a Virtual Assistant Grew My Business, and Changed My Life

Slightly scientific and mostly woo-woo, this hiring method is surprisingly effective.
Geeta Nadkarni | 7 min read
7 Hacks to a 5-Figure Webinar

7 Hacks to a 5-Figure Webinar

An industry expert who regularly makes upwards of $60,000 on a single webinar reveals her secret sauce.
Geeta Nadkarni | 6 min read
My Pregnancy Forced a Pivot to My Business That Could Actually Spur Growth

My Pregnancy Forced a Pivot to My Business That Could Actually Spur Growth

When you're the front 'man' and rainmaker of a small business, the happiest news in the world comes with a generous side of 'holy crap!'
Geeta Nadkarni | 7 min read