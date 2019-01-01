My Queue

4 Industries That Are Being Disrupted by AI
4 Industries That Are Being Disrupted by AI

The top 100 AI startups of 2017 have raised $11.7 billion in aggregate funding across 367 deals.
Andrew Medal | 7 min read
Do Your Homework on Yourself: Background Checks for Business

Do Your Homework on Yourself: Background Checks for Business

Know what everyone else knows about you, and you won't be tripped up by an interview question.
Katherine Keller | 3 min read
Uber, Lyft Spend Big, Lose Big in Texas Vote on Driver Fingerprinting

Uber, Lyft Spend Big, Lose Big in Texas Vote on Driver Fingerprinting

The two companies spent more than $8 million to repeal a city ordinance, but voters said by a margin of 56 to 44 percent they wanted the fingerprint checks to stay.
Reuters | 2 min read
Uber Defends Background Check Policy After Kalamazoo Shooting

Uber Defends Background Check Policy After Kalamazoo Shooting

The company argues that there was nothing more it could have done to keep suspect from working as a driver for its service as he didn't have a criminal record.
Kia Kokalitcheva | 4 min read
Effective Background Checks: 5 Factors to Consider

Effective Background Checks: 5 Factors to Consider

Sometimes a potential employee isn't all he or she seems to be. Proper screening is a must.
Michael Georgiou | 5 min read