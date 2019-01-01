My Queue

Backlash

4 Branding Lessons From Nike's Colin Kaepernick Ad
The initial outrage cost Nike some customers but sealed its relationship with a much larger, and growing, customer base.
Manish Dudharejia | 7 min read
Should Amazon Succumb to Pressure to 'Dump Trump' Products?

Women's rights group UltraViolet has organized a petition with 13,000 signatures asking Amazon to remove the controversial figure's menswear line from its offerings.
Lydia Belanger | 3 min read
Air France Offers Compromise After Flight Attendants' Outrage at Headscarf Rule

Those who aren't comfortable wearing a headscarf in Tehran can fly to other locations, the company said.
Claire Zillman | 3 min read
Your Reactions to Forever 21's Controversial T-Shirt

We asked, and you answered.
Carly Okyle | 4 min read
A Startup That Promised Cash to Engaged Couples Breaks Hearts With an Abrupt Pivot

After originally offering $10,000 to couples who remained married, SwanLuv changed its model to a crowdfunding platform.
Carly Okyle | 6 min read

More From This Topic

When Does Internet Outrage Become Outrageous?
Mistakes

Welcome to the age of outrage, where backlash is swift and intent has little meaning.
Laura Entis | 6 min read