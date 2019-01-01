My Queue

backup plan

But Did You Die? Keep the Business Alive If You're Not Around.
Business Planning

But Did You Die? Keep the Business Alive If You're Not Around.

How would your business survive if you stepped away for a day, a week, or forever?
Mike Wood | 7 min read
3 Entrepreneurial Lessons Learned From Speaking in the Dark

3 Entrepreneurial Lessons Learned From Speaking in the Dark

You need a plan for when your plan isn't working, and then another plan for when nothing is working.
Corey Poirier | 5 min read
5 Ways to Avoid Data Disasters

5 Ways to Avoid Data Disasters

Here's how to prevent the theft and / or loss of your priceless digital information.
Jim Flynne | 4 min read
How Burning Bridges Can Lead to Success

How Burning Bridges Can Lead to Success

A former Googler explains how he created a mission and brand around his # 1 value: a freedom lifestyle.
Arman Assadi | 5 min read