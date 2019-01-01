My Queue

Bacon

This Startup Has Created a Plant-Based Chip That Almost Tastes Like Bacon
Food Businesses

This Startup Has Created a Plant-Based Chip That Almost Tastes Like Bacon

PigOut is made of mushrooms, and its creator worked at Beyond Meat and Just.
Stephen J. Bronner | 2 min read
Taco Bell's New Snack-Infused Item Is Cheesier Than Ever

Taco Bell's New Snack-Infused Item Is Cheesier Than Ever

If a quesadilla wasn't cheesy enough for you, Taco Bell has found a solution.
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read
Report Warns Alcohol, Processed Meats and Obesity Increase Stomach Cancer Risk

Report Warns Alcohol, Processed Meats and Obesity Increase Stomach Cancer Risk

The authors claim avoiding these factors could prevent 4,000 new stomach cancer cases in the U.S. each year.
Lydia Belanger | 3 min read
Processed Meats Like Bacon, Hotdogs Linked to Cancer, World Health Organization Says

Processed Meats Like Bacon, Hotdogs Linked to Cancer, World Health Organization Says

Untreated meat has also been dubbed 'probably carcinogenic to humans' by the International Agency for Research on Cancer.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
15 Absurdly Wonderful Bacon-Flavored Products

15 Absurdly Wonderful Bacon-Flavored Products

From seaweed to vodka, check out these ridiculous porky goods.
Kate Taylor | 5 min read

More From This Topic

8 Trends That Food Franchises Are Watching Right Now
Franchises

8 Trends That Food Franchises Are Watching Right Now

Franchises make up a huge portion of the restaurant industry. So, when they spot a trend, it's worth paying attention.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
The 12 Most Ridiculous Foods From State Fairs Across America
Food Businesses

The 12 Most Ridiculous Foods From State Fairs Across America

As state fairs reveal their food lineups for 2015, the highlights include deep-fried Starbucks, bacon explosions and mac-and-cheese cupcakes.
Kate Taylor | 5 min read
Snuggie Maker Wrapped Up in Not-So-Cozy Advertising Fraud Charges
Fraud

Snuggie Maker Wrapped Up in Not-So-Cozy Advertising Fraud Charges

Turns out Allstar's 'buy one, get one free' ad hook was allegedly cloaked in trickery. Now the as-seen-on-TV giant is forking over $8 million to settle charges that it hoodwinked customers.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Teenager Finds a Niche in Man-Scented Candles
Entrepreneurs

Teenager Finds a Niche in Man-Scented Candles

Would you like your house to smell like bacon? Or perhaps a new mitt? A young entrepreneur creates his own masculine take on the scented-candle business.
Michelle Juergen | 3 min read