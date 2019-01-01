My Queue

Bad Weather

Dunkin Donuts

The donut and coffee chain grew same-store sales nearly 3 percent, as franchisees were forced to get flexible due to difficult conditions.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
To Pay or Not to Pay on Snow Days

Weather happens. You better have a policy in place about whether to pay them when Mother Nature gets angry.
Susan Solovic | 4 min read
Loss of Snow Days May Create the Next Generation of Remote Workers

Students studying at home with tech tools during storms learn important skills. Companies can also encourage working outside the office to avoid lost productivity in inclement weather.
Shannon Belew | 4 min read
Snow Way! Surprising Facts About Winter Storms (Infographic)

As the first blizzard of the year begins, settle in with some cocoa and check out these stats.
Carly Okyle | 1 min read
Uber in Hot Water Again Over Surge Pricing Revelations

Uber adds to its string of recent PR disasters with a report that the company created artificial surge pricing conditions by keeping some of its drivers off the road.
Laura Entis | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Entrepreneurs

Bad weather's effect on our behavior is complex and often contradictory.
Laura Entis | 4 min read
Growth Strategies

Customers tend to stay home in extreme weather conditions like the U.S. is now facing. But data show they are more likely to come back during cold snaps like this one.
Ray Hennessey | 3 min read
Technology

Use these helpful tools to track extreme conditions locally and afar.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Technology

In a time of need, the efforts of tech 'treps who volunteer can go a long way toward charity, networking and pushing innovation.
Amy Gahran | 5 min read