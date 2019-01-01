My Queue

Bagel

Acquisitions

The NYC Bagel Shop That Blew Up Thanks to 'Shark Tank' Just Got Acquired for $34 Million

Bantam Bagels won funding from Lori Greiner to expand its business to retail.
Stephen J. Bronner | 2 min read
Apple Changed Its Bagel Emoji After Outraged New Yorkers Called the Original Design a 'Monstrosity'

The emoji was changed in the latest version of iOS to a more realistic graphic and has added cream cheese.
Kif Leswing | 2 min read
Bagel-Machine Inventor Daniel Thompson Dies at 94

A serial inventor, Thompson both popularized and transformed the bagel.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
How This 'Shark Tank' Champ Is Building a Bagel Balls Empire

Following a $275,000 investment from Lori Greiner on Shark Tank, Bantam Bagels is taking on wholesale and online, while maintaining its NYC bagel shop.
Kate Taylor | 6 min read
Einstein Bros. Parent Sold for $364.5 Million in Bagel Buyout

JAB Holding is taking the bagel company Einstein Noah private for the price of $20.25 per share.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read