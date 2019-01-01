My Queue

Bahrain

Bahrain

The Senior Vice-President and Head of Development Services at Bahrain Development Bank -who is also the Fund Manager at Al Waha Fund of Funds- on how her country's initiatives are enabling not just its own but the region's entrepreneurial ecosystem
Tamara Pupic | 12 min read
Over 100 Industry Experts To Speak At Unbound Bahrain 2019 In March

Bigger and better than before, the second edition of the event, running from March 6-7, 2019, is expected to host 3,000+ startups, investors, and businesses.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read
We Got Funded: Bahrain-Born Food Tech Startup Eat On Its Recent Fundraising Win

Existing investors Tenmou, Pinnacle, and 500 Startups also took part in this round, and with this, the total funds raised by Eat are now at US$3.4 million.
Sindhu Hariharan | 8 min read
Bahrain Development Bank Closes US$100 Million Al Waha Fund To Support MENA Startups

Bahrain Development Bank (BDB) has successfully closed its US$100 million venture capital "fund of funds" to support startups in Bahrain and across the MENA region.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read
Bahrain Development Bank Launches US$100 Million VC Fund

The Bahrain Development Bank (BDB) has kicked off the US$100 million venture capital fund of funds to support startups in Bahrain.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 4 min read

Keeping The Momentum: Bahrain's Key Players On What It'll Take To Invigorate The Startup Scene
Entrepreneurial ecosystems

On the sidelines of Unbound Bahrain, key players in Bahrain's ecosystem have their say.
Pamella de Leon | 15 min read
Thinkers And Doers Brings Together Bahrain's Ecosystem At Follow The Leaders
News and Trends

Held at the Shaikh Ebrahim Center for Culture and Research, the conference gathered 400 attendees and more than 150 startups around the world.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read
Bahrain's Central Bank Offers A Testing Ground For Fintech Startups
FinTech

Bahrain wants more from its financial technology sector, and it's stepping up.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read
Inspired Pursuits: Nada And Noor Alawi, Co-founders, Annada
Creative Entrepreneur

The Bahrain-based Annada made quite an impression when it launched in 2011 offering scarves featuring original artwork by two regional artists, and co-founders (and sisters) Nada and Noor Alawi have since proved themselves to more than just a flash in the pan.
Aby Sam Thomas | 2 min read
Bahrain To Play Host To Seedstars GCC 2016
Events

Seedstars World, an emerging-markets focused entrepreneurship forum, is back this year to scout for promising GCC startups, and in a first, the action this time is centered around Bahrain.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read
Middle East And Africa Focused Cloud Accelerator Goes Live In Bahrain
Ready to Launch

C5 Accelerate, in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB) and Tamkeen of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has launched a Cloud Accelerator program
Sindhu Hariharan | 5 min read
Assessing Criteria For An Advantageous Exit
Exit Strategies

Tenmou CEO Hasan Haider on the path to exit for homegrown startup enterprises in the Middle East.
Aby Sam Thomas | 3 min read
H.E. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Essa Al Khalifa: Rewarding Bahraini Business Pioneers
Innovators

Sheikh Mohammed discusses Bahrain's economy, the government's support of the private sector and entrepreneurship in the Kingdom.
Fida Chaaban | 8 min read
The Bahrain Award For Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneur Ecosystems

The first ever Bahrain Award for Entrepreneurship held in March 2015 recognized notable enterprises from the Kingdom.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 3 min read
Island Life: I Admit It, I Was Surprised
Editor's Note

Bahrain's islanders are a chilled-out bunch... except when it comes to entrepreneurship.
Fida Chaaban | 3 min read