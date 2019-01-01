There are no Videos in your queue.
Bahrain
The Senior Vice-President and Head of Development Services at Bahrain Development Bank -who is also the Fund Manager at Al Waha Fund of Funds- on how her country's initiatives are enabling not just its own but the region's entrepreneurial ecosystem
Bigger and better than before, the second edition of the event, running from March 6-7, 2019, is expected to host 3,000+ startups, investors, and businesses.
Existing investors Tenmou, Pinnacle, and 500 Startups also took part in this round, and with this, the total funds raised by Eat are now at US$3.4 million.
Bahrain Development Bank (BDB) has successfully closed its US$100 million venture capital "fund of funds" to support startups in Bahrain and across the MENA region.
The Bahrain Development Bank (BDB) has kicked off the US$100 million venture capital fund of funds to support startups in Bahrain.
News and Trends
Held at the Shaikh Ebrahim Center for Culture and Research, the conference gathered 400 attendees and more than 150 startups around the world.
FinTech
Bahrain wants more from its financial technology sector, and it's stepping up.
Creative Entrepreneur
The Bahrain-based Annada made quite an impression when it launched in 2011 offering scarves featuring original artwork by two regional artists, and co-founders (and sisters) Nada and Noor Alawi have since proved themselves to more than just a flash in the pan.
Events
Seedstars World, an emerging-markets focused entrepreneurship forum, is back this year to scout for promising GCC startups, and in a first, the action this time is centered around Bahrain.
Ready to Launch
C5 Accelerate, in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB) and Tamkeen of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has launched a Cloud Accelerator program
Exit Strategies
Tenmou CEO Hasan Haider on the path to exit for homegrown startup enterprises in the Middle East.
Innovators
Sheikh Mohammed discusses Bahrain's economy, the government's support of the private sector and entrepreneurship in the Kingdom.
Entrepreneur Ecosystems
The first ever Bahrain Award for Entrepreneurship held in March 2015 recognized notable enterprises from the Kingdom.
Editor's Note
Bahrain's islanders are a chilled-out bunch... except when it comes to entrepreneurship.
