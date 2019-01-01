My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Baked By Melissa

How the Founder of Baked by Melissa Recovered From Her First Holiday Sales Disaster
Holidays

How the Founder of Baked by Melissa Recovered From Her First Holiday Sales Disaster

Melisa Ben-Ishay talks about her first big mistake (during the holiday rush!) and what it taught her about prepping for sales spikes.
Jason Feifer | 6 min read
How Getting Fired Turned Into Sweet Success for This Entrepreneur

How Getting Fired Turned Into Sweet Success for This Entrepreneur

After being let go from her advertising firm, Melissa Ben-Ishay went home, baked 250 cupcakes and began her entrepreneurial journey.
Lindsay Friedman | 10 min read