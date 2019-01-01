My Queue

Bakeries

How Stand-Up Comedian Tom Papa Went From Joke Slinger to Food Network Baking Expert
How Success Happens Podcast

How Stand-Up Comedian Tom Papa Went From Joke Slinger to Food Network Baking Expert

Listen in as the comedy veteran explains how he pivoted from nightclub performer to baking authority.
Patrick Carone | 2 min read
How This Olympian, Soldier, Dad and Entrepreneur Does it All

How This Olympian, Soldier, Dad and Entrepreneur Does it All

For this week's '20 Questions' series we talk to Staff Sgt. John Nunn who is taking a break from his cookie business to head to Rio to compete in the upcoming Olympics.
Grace Reader | 10 min read
Entrepreneur's Franchise Forecast

Entrepreneur's Franchise Forecast

Our list of the top 10 trending categories for 2016.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 15+ min read
This Franchisee Takes the (Cup)Cake for Making Customers' Celebrations Sweet

This Franchisee Takes the (Cup)Cake for Making Customers' Celebrations Sweet

Marina Lee traveled the world for Cisco before settling in North Carolina to open her own mini-chain of Gigi's Cupcakes bakeries.
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read
Georgetown Cupcake Founders: We're Living Proof That the Cupcake Isn't Dead

Georgetown Cupcake Founders: We're Living Proof That the Cupcake Isn't Dead

Reports of its death have been greatly exaggerated, say the duo behind one of the nation's leading cupcakeries.
Geoff Weiss | 5 min read

