Bamboo business

What Started as a Search For Perfect Furniture Ended Up in This Couple's Transition to Bamboopreneurs
Starting a Business

What Started as a Search For Perfect Furniture Ended Up in This Couple's Transition to Bamboopreneurs

From having no projects in hand to being invited by the US govt for a leadership program, here's how Aruna Kappagantula & Prashant Lingam build their startup of dreams via bamboo
Aastha Singal | 4 min read