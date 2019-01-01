My Queue

This Cybersecurity Expert's Startup for India & Southeast Asia is Taking Baby Steps & Winning
This Cybersecurity Expert's Startup for India & Southeast Asia is Taking Baby Steps & Winning

In a conversation, Rahul Sasi spoke about taking the right risks, motivation to keep one's baby running, the fine balance between choosing Singapore and India for operations and why startups makes the best customers for other startups
Aashika Jain | 5 min read
This Is The Most Sought After Smartphone Brand For Aspirational Indians (No, It's Not Apple)

This Is The Most Sought After Smartphone Brand For Aspirational Indians (No, It's Not Apple)

A new survey by CyberMedia Research suggests that Indians are quickly moving over their predilection for Apple
Gajendra Puri Goswami | 4 min read
How In-depth Study of Income Tax Policy Helps in Swift Filing of IT Returns

How In-depth Study of Income Tax Policy Helps in Swift Filing of IT Returns

A taxpayer, who keeps track of all policy updates, will know the visible changes in this year's ITR forms
Vikas Dahiya | 4 min read
There is a Good and Bad Side to GST, Says Shell's India Chief

There is a Good and Bad Side to GST, Says Shell's India Chief

Seven months into the job, Nitin Prasad has new objectives around Goods Services Tax, an emerging technology around garbage conversion into fuel and expansion in India.
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read
Non-Indian CEOs is the new fad for India-based Firms. These Company Heads Explain Why

Non-Indian CEOs is the new fad for India-based Firms. These Company Heads Explain Why

These non-Indian CEOs heading Indian companies is now the latest trend catching up.
Komal Nathani | 3 min read

Why Bay Area Is Hot And Bengaluru Is Not?
Why Bay Area Is Hot And Bengaluru Is Not?

One Of The Major Reasons For Bangalore To Not Rank In The Top 10, Is The Fact That It Is Yet To Develop A Mature, Long-Term Outlook
Ankush Gera | 4 min read
Priyank Kharge: A Man On A Mission To Make Karnataka The Startup Nucleus
Priyank Kharge: A Man On A Mission To Make Karnataka The Startup Nucleus

Adding new fire power to the startup ecosystem in the state.
Sneha Banerjee | 5 min read
Bangalore Comes to a Halt : How are Startups and MNCs Coping with this Turmoil?
Bangalore Comes to a Halt : How are Startups and MNCs Coping with this Turmoil?

#CauveryIssue brings life and business to halt. How are startups, MNCs working around this situation?
Sneha Banerjee | 4 min read