Bank Loans
Yes, there are many types of creditors from which you can get funding for your business. But here's why good bank credit is one of the most important.
Need a small loan fast? We've vetted these small-business loans for you.
Getting funding can be harder for freelancers, but there are options.
Landing on the right type of business financing is a critical step for turning expansion plans into reality.
Many successful companies bootstrapped to get started but getting big almost inevitably requires funding.
Loans
Sharing information that's not needed could lead to unsolicited phone calls -- or worse.
Real Estate
For even small real estate purchases, you need a financing strategy
Bank Loans
As long as entrepreneurs are clear on the stakes -- and prepared to make good on their loans -- they can earn from a bank relationship, too.
Small-business Banking
The new federal agency that protects Americans against fraudulent financial products and practices has 679,000 complaints against 3,000 financial companies. Is yours one of them?
Raising Capital
Before you even fill out a loan application, here's the key information you need to know about small-business loans.
Cash-Flow Management
Ironically, a sales victory puts you at your customer's mercy about when you get paid. Get out ahead of cascading shortages with these tips.
Small Business Credit
Using a business credit card isn't just easier than getting a conventional back loan, it has many more benefits.
Financing
At some point most businesses will need an infusion of capital, here are the most common ways to get it.
Financing
Consider these four topics before, during and after you apply for a small business loan. You'll be glad you did.
Funding
Do your research on different funding options and fine out which ones are best for your idea or product.
