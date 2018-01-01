Banking

Cannabis Industry Heads to Washington to Tell Congress What It Needs to Thrive
Legal marijuana is on track to soon be a $40 billion industry. It could be much bigger still if Washington allowed it.
dispensaries.com | 3 min read
Illinois Asks Trump to Let Banks Take Medical Marijuana Business
Federal rules effectively barring marijuana businesses from using banks stymie the medical marijuana industry.
dispensaries.com | 3 min read
Senators Push Treasury Department to Loosen Marijuana Banking Restrictions
Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders want regulators to stop penalizing legitimate vendors hired by marijuana businesses left in a legal gray area between state and federal law.
dispensaries.com | 3 min read
Survey Finds Oregon Residents Support Banks Working With Marijuana Industry
Banks and credit unions often cite "reputational risk'' as a reason for not working with cannabis businesses but research shows there is little risk they would be stigmatized.
dispensaries.com | 4 min read
