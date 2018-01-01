Banking
Blockchain
Cryptocurrencies Could Solve 2 Big Problems for the Cannabis Industry
Marijuana businesses are mostly blocked from banks and have onerous compliance obligations. Blockchain is a promising solution to both problems.
More From This Topic
Cannabis
Cannabis Industry Heads to Washington to Tell Congress What It Needs to Thrive
Legal marijuana is on track to soon be a $40 billion industry. It could be much bigger still if Washington allowed it.
Cannabis
Illinois Asks Trump to Let Banks Take Medical Marijuana Business
Federal rules effectively barring marijuana businesses from using banks stymie the medical marijuana industry.
Cannabis
Senators Push Treasury Department to Loosen Marijuana Banking Restrictions
Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders want regulators to stop penalizing legitimate vendors hired by marijuana businesses left in a legal gray area between state and federal law.
Cannabis
Survey Finds Oregon Residents Support Banks Working With Marijuana Industry
Banks and credit unions often cite "reputational risk'' as a reason for not working with cannabis businesses but research shows there is little risk they would be stigmatized.