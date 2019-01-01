My Queue

Bar and Club Business

Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Bars for VC Meetings
Bars

Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Bars for VC Meetings

Drink and get the deal done.
Jeff Chu, Margaret Rhodes, Kate Rockwood, Stephanie Schomer | 2 min read
How a Big Birthday Inspired One Man to Become a Franchisee

How a Big Birthday Inspired One Man to Become a Franchisee

Tim Huels took a risk, and it paid off. Here's how he did it.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 3 min read
Meet the Business Owners Spearheading Alcohol's Avant-Garde

Meet the Business Owners Spearheading Alcohol's Avant-Garde

A growing number of bars are leveraging advanced science, emerging technologies and DIY ingenuity to expand the possibilities of cocktail craft and redefine how drinks are engineered and experienced.
Jason Ankeny | 9 min read
Bar Owners: This Is What Your Customers Want

Bar Owners: This Is What Your Customers Want

The comedians from Esquire's 'Best Bars in America' dish on what makes a great bar.
Jason Ankeny | 6 min read
Get Your Digital Drink on With Robot-Crafted Cocktails

Get Your Digital Drink on With Robot-Crafted Cocktails

The future is now.
Michael Austin | 4 min read

More From This Topic

How This Nightlife Entrepreneur Won a Celebrity Following and International Acclaim
Restaurants

How This Nightlife Entrepreneur Won a Celebrity Following and International Acclaim

Richie Akiva and his partner opened The Butter Group in 2002 and have since expanded to both U.S. coasts and destination cities around the world.
Adam Toren | 6 min read
Across the U.S., Bars Are Letting You Play Your Favorite Childhood Video Games
Business Unusual

Across the U.S., Bars Are Letting You Play Your Favorite Childhood Video Games

Cocktails mix with vintage video games at the newest arcades.
Carren Jao | 3 min read
Mistakes to Avoid When Running Your Bar
Startup Kit

Mistakes to Avoid When Running Your Bar

An insider's look at the kinds of problems you may encounter--and how to overcome them--on your quest to operate a successful bar
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
Who You Need to Hire to Work at Your Bar
Startup Kit

Who You Need to Hire to Work at Your Bar

The most important aspect of a successful bar is its personnel. From manager to busboy and bartender to dishwasher, these people will have a huge effect on how smoothly your operation runs.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
Choosing the Right Cashiering System for Your Bar
Startup Kit

Choosing the Right Cashiering System for Your Bar

These quick tips can help you decide just what accounting system will work best for your bar.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 5 min read
Stocking Your Bar With Inventory
Startup Kit

Stocking Your Bar With Inventory

Before you open your doors to the public, you've got to have drinks on hand to satisfy those thirsty crowds. Here's how to determine what you'll need.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
The Legal Side of Owning a Bar
Startup Kit

The Legal Side of Owning a Bar

Find out what type of paperwork you need to file and the laws you have to follow to keep your bar on the right side of the law.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
How the Franchise Industry Tapped Into the Craft Beer Trend
Franchises

How the Franchise Industry Tapped Into the Craft Beer Trend

By cutting out major food menus, these businesses let franchisees -- and their customers -- focus on what's truly important: what's in the glass.
Jason Daley | 9 min read
Your Next Cocktail Could Be Concocted By This Robotic Bartender
Technology

Your Next Cocktail Could Be Concocted By This Robotic Bartender

The Monsieur is kind of like a Keurig for alcoholic beverages. But even cooler.
Jason Fell | 3 min read
Tabbedout: A Mobile Payment App for Restaurants and Bars
Finance

Tabbedout: A Mobile Payment App for Restaurants and Bars

This new app enables restaurant and bar patrons to cash out their bill via smartphone, simplifying the process for customers and servers alike.
Jason Ankeny | 4 min read