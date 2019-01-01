My Queue

Barack Obama

10 Popular Myths About Leadership and How to Overcome Them
Leadership

10 Popular Myths About Leadership and How to Overcome Them

Leadership is bestowed on whoever is willing to make decisions and take responsibility for the consequences.
John Rampton | 9 min read
Obama Recommends Black History Month Reading List

Obama Recommends Black History Month Reading List

The nonfiction list includes classic books and some important works you could finish reading during lunch.
Peter Page | 2 min read
CNN Evacuates New York City Office Amid Reports of Suspicious Package After Explosive Devices Sent to Clinton and Obama Homes

CNN Evacuates New York City Office Amid Reports of Suspicious Package After Explosive Devices Sent to Clinton and Obama Homes

Two CNN reporters said the package was addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, who served in the Obama administration.
Michelle Mark | 3 min read
Starbucks Beats Tech at Mobile Payments and the Obamas Have a New Gig! 3 Things to Know Today.

Starbucks Beats Tech at Mobile Payments and the Obamas Have a New Gig! 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Liz Webber | 1 min read
The Importance of Candor and Other Lessons From a Former White House Chief of Staff

The Importance of Candor and Other Lessons From a Former White House Chief of Staff

Structuring an environment that ensures trust among team members and then defending its integrity amid high-stakes workplace intrigue are leadership skills all founders need.
Tom Wicka | 6 min read

How Do Your Drinking Habits Compare to Warren Buffett, Elon Musk and Oprah?
Lifestyle

How Do Your Drinking Habits Compare to Warren Buffett, Elon Musk and Oprah?

Do you tip back a glass as much as these titans?
Bill Schulz | 5 min read
10 Barack Obama Quotes on Hard Work, Success, Motivation and More
Inspirational Quotes

10 Barack Obama Quotes on Hard Work, Success, Motivation and More

There's much to be learned from the former U.S. President.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
Free of the Presidency, Barack Obama Has a Blast With Richard Branson
Barack Obama

Free of the Presidency, Barack Obama Has a Blast With Richard Branson

After eight years in office, the 44th president enjoys some kitesurfing on the British Virgin Islands.
Rose Leadem | 1 min read
In Honor of His Farewell, 17 Inspiring Quotes From President Obama
Radicals & Visionaries

In Honor of His Farewell, 17 Inspiring Quotes From President Obama

The 44th president of the United States said goodbye to the nation last night.
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read
This Is How You Become the Michael Jordan of What Matters to You
Success Strategies

This Is How You Become the Michael Jordan of What Matters to You

Learn how to set the bar high from a man who is driven to be number one.
Marty Fukuda | 5 min read
Obama Pokes Fun at Bill Gates as He Awards Him Presidential Medal of Freedom
Leadership

Obama Pokes Fun at Bill Gates as He Awards Him Presidential Medal of Freedom

The Microsoft co-founder and wife Melinda were honored for their significant philanthropic work.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Judge Blocks Obama Rule Extending Overtime Pay to 4.2 Million Workers
Overtime

Judge Blocks Obama Rule Extending Overtime Pay to 4.2 Million Workers

It was expected to touch nearly every sector of the U.S. economy and have the greatest impact on nonprofit groups, retail companies, hotels and restaurants.
Reuters | 3 min read
Election-Year Email Troubles Are a Warning for Business Leaders
Election 2016

Election-Year Email Troubles Are a Warning for Business Leaders

For business leaders, the harsh reality is that the email hacking is not a headache just for politicians.
Varun Mehta | 4 min read
Obama Administration Rolls Out Rules on Paid Sick Leave, Pay Data
Federal Government

Obama Administration Rolls Out Rules on Paid Sick Leave, Pay Data

U.S. Labor Secretary Thomas Perez told reporters in a phone call that the sick leave rule would directly affect more than 1.1 million workers.
Reuters | 2 min read
Brain Break: Bad Lip Reading Takes on Hillary and the Democrats
Brain Break

Brain Break: Bad Lip Reading Takes on Hillary and the Democrats

Will hearing nonsense come out of the mouths of famous people ever get old? We don't think so.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read