Barbie

Branding

The Ken Doll Got a Makeover (and a Man Bun). Here's What it Teaches Us About Buzz.

Mattel announced the most diverse lineup of Ken dolls in the line's history.
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read
Vice President Barbie Still Available to Run in 2016

Let's make playtime great again.
Linda Lacina | 2 min read
Mattel Introduces New Body Types for Barbie

Tall, curvy and petite toys are now available so girls can 'find a doll that speaks to them.'
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Dad, Not the Doll, Will Determine Your Daughters' Success

Don't worry about Barbie shaping the way your child sees herself. Worry about how you treat her.
Carol Roth | 4 min read
Mattel, Quirky Partner Up to Crowdsource New Toys for Barbie, Hot Wheels and Fisher-Price

Users can now submit ideas for toys, games, baby gear and preschool products that will carry the toy giant's iconic monikers.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Mattel

Not Toying Around, Mattel Ousts CEO

Just weeks ahead of Toyfair 2015, Bryan G. Stockton resigns as chairman and CEO of the toy-making giant.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Innovators

Barbie Has More LinkedIn Followers Than You

The iconic doll has joined the career networking site, breaking barriers for fictional characters everywhere.
Linda Lacina | 2 min read
Innovators

Got a Career or Business Question? Ask Barbie.

The world's most business-savvy doll shares advice with the help of real-world female CEOs in a Twitter chat today.
Linda Lacina | 2 min read
Lego

Lego to Release a 'Female Scientist' Mini-Figure Set

That's right: female Lego figurines will soon do more than shop and go to the beach.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Entrepreneurs

POLL: Would You Buy Entrepreneur Barbie, or Is She Hardly a Good Example?

Barbie is now an entrepreneur. But what business is she running? Would you invest?
Kate Taylor | 1 min read
Entrepreneurs

Introducing Entrepreneur Barbie

At Toy Fair this week, Mattel announced its iconic doll is becoming her own boss.
Linda Lacina | 4 min read
Marketing

Why Barbie Posed for Sports Illustrated

As worldwide sales of Barbie struggle, the blonde-haired plastic toy is making her debut in Sports Illustrated's key swimsuit issue.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Growth Strategies

Ruth Handler

Barbie's Mom
7 min read