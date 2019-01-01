My Queue

Barry Silbert

What Needs to Happen for Bitcoin to Go Mainstream
Bitcoin

Do you know what Bitcoin is and why you should care about it? If you answered no, point made.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 7 min read
Barry Silbert: Western Union Will Be Crushed by Bitcoin (VIDEO)

Over the past year, the Bitcoin narrative has already shifted significantly, according to the noted advocate and investor.
Geoff Weiss | 7 min read
Finally: Bitcoin Is Coming to Merchants Who Use PayPal's Braintree

Braintree will soon integrate Bitcoin, a move that could have Airbnb, Dropbox and Uber customers paying in the cryptocash. Meanwhile, PayPal dropped the B-word in a curious promo video, igniting another social media speculation frenzy.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Nation's Top Consumer Watchdog Warns of Bitcoin's Dangers

Bitcoin buyer beware. The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau cautions consumers about the risks of investing in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Bitcoin in 10 Years: 4 Predictions From SecondMarket's Barry Silbert

In Silbert's crystal ball, the cryptocurrency will be accepted by every e-commerce website and force money-transfer giants like Western Union and MoneyGram to close up shop.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read

Have a Bitcoin Business Idea? This Is What You Need to Do.
Digital Currencies

Kick-start your entry into the hot market with these expert tips and resources.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read
Why Bitcoin Is Still a Blank Slate Ripe for Disruption
Bitcoin

There are still plenty of business and career opportunities up for grabs in the Bitcoin Wild West. Find out what they are, straight from the mouths of these three leading industry experts.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Why Bitcoin Is 'Like Email for Money'
Bitcoin

In this video, two of the industry's leading experts unravel the enigma that is Bitcoin. It's not as complicated as you think.
Kim Lachance Shandrow
BitPay Raises Record $30 Million in Series A Funding, Biggest in Bitcoin Industry Yet
Bitcoin

The Atlanta Bitcoin payments pioneer closes a record-breaking funding round from billionaire Richard Branson, Yahoo co-founder Jerry Yang, PayPal's Peter Thiel, Index Ventures and other all-star investors.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read