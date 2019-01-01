My Queue

Barter

3 Ways to Save Your Business Money Without Freezing or Firing Anybody
operating costs

3 Ways to Save Your Business Money Without Freezing or Firing Anybody

There are always more places you can spend less.
Tiffany Delmore | 4 min read
Why Bartering Can Be Your Untapped Revenue Source

Why Bartering Can Be Your Untapped Revenue Source

More organizations are experimenting with cash-free solutions. Here's how bartering may drive the future of B2B commerce.
Andrew Medal | 4 min read
6 Ways to Save Your Business Thousands Each Month

6 Ways to Save Your Business Thousands Each Month

Cutting costs is always quicker and easier than bringing in more revenue.
Renzo Costarella | 6 min read
7 Tips for Becoming an Expert Barterer

7 Tips for Becoming an Expert Barterer

The exchange of goods and services rather than money is alive and thriving in today's startup economy. Here's how to get in on the action.
Christina Le Beau | 8 min read
The Barter Kings' Guide to Building a Business Without Cash

The Barter Kings' Guide to Building a Business Without Cash

More business owners are looking to barter for what they need. Here are seven tips for negotiating favorable trades.
Carol Tice

More From This Topic

Using Barter to Help a Business Succeed
Growth Strategies

Using Barter to Help a Business Succeed

Fish vendor Mack Chaffin joined a bartering group to subsidize the marketing services he needed to grow his business.
Michelle Goodman | 4 min read
How to Barter to Save Money Without Running Afoul Labor and Tax Rules
Growth Strategies

How to Barter to Save Money Without Running Afoul Labor and Tax Rules

Here's what your business needs to know about volunteers and paying in barter.
Gwen Moran | 2 min read