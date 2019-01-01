There are no Videos in your queue.
Batteries
Do you worry when your battery drops below 50 percent? Never fear, our charger guide is here.
Is it bad -- or even dangerous -- to leave a smartphone plugged in as you sleep? The answer is complicated, as are many things regarding batteries.
The Japanese company is selling its battery manufacturing subsidiary even though it will grow increasingly reliant on EV batteries.
Thankfully, it didn't cause a bigger fire on the plane.
The first battery was faulty, but so was its replacement.
Apple
'I don't dare play with the phone in bed and if it heats up I quickly throw it aside,' said a 21-year-old student in Beijing.
Batteries
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued recalls for battery packs, snow blowers, hoverboards, flashlights and power recliners in the past year, all because of fires caused by lithium-ion batteries.
Tesla
With a tentative agreement to be purchased by its sister company, Tesla Motors, SolarCity is going all in on a strategy that some analysts say is ahead of its time: pairing solar systems with the automaker's energy-storage batteries.
Batteries
The tech could even be scaled up for larger applications including electric vehicles.
Safety
The Consumer Product Safety Commission designated the issue as a 'priority investigation.'
Tesla
The batteries, intended for building owners and utilities, were expected to begin production in the first quarter of next year.
Charging
With ultrasonic waves, the newest innovation in powering up charges ahead.
Electric Cars
StoreDot's goal is for electric cars to travel hundreds of miles after just five minutes of charging.
Tesla
The Model 3, reportedly launching in 2017, will come in two versions: a sedan and a crossover.
Tesla
The company's Nevada gigafactory could dedicate all of its production to the home and utility products.
