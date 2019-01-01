Battery Life

There are no Videos in your queue.
Apple's iOS 11.3 update, arriving this spring, will give iPhone owners a full breakdown of their device's battery health, as well as new features for Messages and Health and four new Animoji.
Is it bad -- or even dangerous -- to leave a smartphone plugged in as you sleep? The answer is complicated, as are many things regarding batteries.
It may be the most far-reaching apology Apple has had to make, and it could change the way the company does business.
The firm has sold 2.5 million Note 7 phones in 10 markets including South Korea and the United States that are subject to the recall.
PathSense wants you to get around without draining your smartphone battery.
Scientists who developed the battery say it has the potential to replace lithium-ion batteries, used in millions of laptops and mobile phones.
Let there be light, the laserbeam kind that could end the constant battle to keep your smartphone battery from dying.
