Battery Life

Turn Off iPhone Slowdown Feature With iOS 11.3 This Spring
Apple

Turn Off iPhone Slowdown Feature With iOS 11.3 This Spring

Apple's iOS 11.3 update, arriving this spring, will give iPhone owners a full breakdown of their device's battery health, as well as new features for Messages and Health and four new Animoji.
Michael Kan | 2 min read
Charging Your Phone Overnight: Battery Myths Debunked

Charging Your Phone Overnight: Battery Myths Debunked

Is it bad -- or even dangerous -- to leave a smartphone plugged in as you sleep? The answer is complicated, as are many things regarding batteries.
Eric Griffith | 11 min read
Apple's Battery Apology Could Be Its Most Important Ever

Apple's Battery Apology Could Be Its Most Important Ever

It may be the most far-reaching apology Apple has had to make, and it could change the way the company does business.
Matt Weinberger | 4 min read
Samsung to Cap Note 7 Battery Charge Via Software Update

Samsung to Cap Note 7 Battery Charge Via Software Update

The firm has sold 2.5 million Note 7 phones in 10 markets including South Korea and the United States that are subject to the recall.
Reuters | 2 min read
Whew! Unused Apps Will Not Drain Your iPhone's Battery Life, Apple Exec Confirms.

Whew! Unused Apps Will Not Drain Your iPhone's Battery Life, Apple Exec Confirms.

That's a relief.
Laura Entis | 1 min read

Startup Founder: GPS Sucks. And I'm Going to Fix It.
GPS

Startup Founder: GPS Sucks. And I'm Going to Fix It.

PathSense wants you to get around without draining your smartphone battery.
Reuters | 2 min read
New Aluminum Battery for Smartphones Can Be Charged in a Minute
Battery Life

New Aluminum Battery for Smartphones Can Be Charged in a Minute

Scientists who developed the battery say it has the potential to replace lithium-ion batteries, used in millions of laptops and mobile phones.
Reuters | 2 min read
Tired of Plugging Your Gadgets In to Charge? One Day You Could Power Them With Lasers.
Far Out Tech

Tired of Plugging Your Gadgets In to Charge? One Day You Could Power Them With Lasers.

Let there be light, the laserbeam kind that could end the constant battle to keep your smartphone battery from dying.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read