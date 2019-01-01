My Queue

A Fitness Studio Makes Full-Court Social Press
Marketing

South Carolina's Pure Barre is using social media to expand from workout to a lifestyle brand.
Wensdy Von Buskirk | 5 min read
A Salon's Social Media Highlights

Indiana's G Michael Salon uses makeover photos and staffer bios to shape its Twitter and Facebook feeds.
Wensdy Von Buskirk | 4 min read
A Restaurant Built (and Rebuilt) With Customer Loyalty

Tapping its social-media following helped this Brooklyn restaurant survive after a hurricane.
Wensdy Von Buskirk | 5 min read
How Your Pinterest Descriptions Can Attract Customers

If you want to increase traffic to your Pinterest account, follow these tips for writing compelling pin descriptions that will pique your audience's interest and optimize your pins for search.
Karen Tiber Leland | 4 min read
Social Media May Soon Drive More Traffic to Your Website Than Search Engines

A new report suggests internet users in the U.S. are looking to sites like Facebook and Twitter to find what they're looking for online.
Benjamin Kabin | 2 min read

Need Fresh Content For Your Blog? Try These 3 Idea-Generating Tips
Marketing

Make the effort to connect with your blog readers in unique and meaningful ways by sharing stories born from your experiences. Here are three ways to do it.
Jane Porter | 3 min read
Move Over, Facebook: Why Your Business Needs to Be on Pinterest
Marketing

More than other social networks, potential customers use Pinterest to decide what to buy.
Kathleen Davis | 2 min read
Will You Be the Next Grumpy Cat or Gangnam Style? 3 Keys to Creating Viral Marketing Content
Marketing

Thought leader Jonah Berger shares his best strategies for how to create wildly popular online content.
Jason Fell | 4 min read
5 Ways to Promote Your YouTube Videos
Marketing

Here's how to get your videos noticed and attract more viewers to your brand channel.
Michael Miller | 4 min read
From Facebook to Foot Traffic: Building a Bakery's Social Network
Marketing

Giveaways and user-submitted photos helped this Michigan cupcake shop increase its Facebook engagement.
Linda Lacina | 4 min read
Optimizing Your Business Website for Mobile at No Cost
Technology

New York-based bMobilized has an algorithm which will generate a version of your company's website specifically designed to fit mobile devices.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
Going Mobile: Does Your Business Need an App?
Technology

Considering launching an app? Consider the negatives, and ask yourself these three key questions first.
Adam Toren | 3 min read
What to Consider When Creating Responsive Design-Friendly Content
Technology

You might want to present content differently for the different types of devices customers are using to access your site. Here are five things to keep in mind.
Amy Gahran | 4 min read
5 Tips for Hiring a Great Web Developer
Growth Strategies

Follow these suggestions to pick the right tech talent the first time out.
Nelly Yusupova | 5 min read
5 Steps to a Stress-Free Website Redesign
Technology

What to consider when giving your old business site a forward-looking facelift.
Jonathan Blum and Alex Dalenberg | 5 min read