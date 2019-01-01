Be Your Own Boss

My Queue

The 'I'm My Own Boss' Myth Humbles Many an Entrepreneur
That misconception does not comport with startup reality. But by adopting the right mindset, you can come to terms with how many bosses you really have.
Shakir Akorede | 4 min read
10 Things Successful People Never Say

Cast out self-destructive thoughts before they prevent you from tasting true success.
Deep Patel | 7 min read
Why Entrepreneurs Must Follow Their Calling

If working for others has never made sense to you, it's very possible working for yourself will.
Dan Dowling | 7 min read
7 Desires That Drove Me Out of 9-to-5 Banking and Into Entrepreneurship

If you also crave these same things, you probably want to ditch the day job and dive into doing your own thing.
Toby Nwazor | 5 min read