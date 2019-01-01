There are no Videos in your queue.
Beacons
A new technology -- which uses a building's unique magnetic signature to locate not just stores, but also products -- aims to transform the way we shop at malls.
The beacons will send location-based product recommendations, coupons and other alerts to customers via Target's iPhone app.
While Apple's Bluetooth technology only works with iPhones, Google's Eddystone works with iOS and Android operating systems.
Local businesses that have tested Facebook's Place Tips have seen an uptick in traffic on the social networking site. Now, you can try the feature yourself.
Find out what beacons are, how they work, what they cost and more.
If you're near a McDonald's in Columbus, Ga., get ready for coupons to start popping up on your iPhone.
Regardless of where you sell your goods or services primarily, a little advanced digital preparation can help you take advantage of "Windfall Weekend."
Here are six strategies that companies must have in place to woo customers this holiday season.
