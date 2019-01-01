My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Beacons

The Creative Ways Small Businesses Are Using Beacon Technology
Beacons

The Creative Ways Small Businesses Are Using Beacon Technology

Service with a signal.
John Patrick Pullen | 3 min read
Forget Beacons: The Future of Retail May Be Magnetic

Forget Beacons: The Future of Retail May Be Magnetic

A new technology -- which uses a building's unique magnetic signature to locate not just stores, but also products -- aims to transform the way we shop at malls.
Emily Price | 4 min read
Target Is Getting Into the Beacon Game

Target Is Getting Into the Beacon Game

The beacons will send location-based product recommendations, coupons and other alerts to customers via Target's iPhone app.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Why Google's New Beacon Platform Is a Threat to Apple's iBeacon

Why Google's New Beacon Platform Is a Threat to Apple's iBeacon

While Apple's Bluetooth technology only works with iPhones, Google's Eddystone works with iOS and Android operating systems.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Facebook Is Giving Out Free Bluetooth Beacons to Businesses

Facebook Is Giving Out Free Bluetooth Beacons to Businesses

Local businesses that have tested Facebook's Place Tips have seen an uptick in traffic on the social networking site. Now, you can try the feature yourself.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Everything Business Owners Need to Know About Beacons
Ask a Geek

Everything Business Owners Need to Know About Beacons

Find out what beacons are, how they work, what they cost and more.
Mikal E. Belicove | 3 min read
4 High-Tech Ways to Order Food That Didn't Exist Last Year
Mobile Payments

4 High-Tech Ways to Order Food That Didn't Exist Last Year

Smartwatches and beacons and telepathy, oh my!
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
McDonald's Boosts McNuggets Sales With iBeacon Test
McDonald's

McDonald's Boosts McNuggets Sales With iBeacon Test

If you're near a McDonald's in Columbus, Ga., get ready for coupons to start popping up on your iPhone.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
5 Tactics to Get Digitally Prepared for Black Friday Weekend
Holiday Shopping

5 Tactics to Get Digitally Prepared for Black Friday Weekend

Regardless of where you sell your goods or services primarily, a little advanced digital preparation can help you take advantage of "Windfall Weekend."
Mike Canarelli | 4 min read
The Holiday Mobile-Marketing Strategy That Retailers Really Need
Ecommerce

The Holiday Mobile-Marketing Strategy That Retailers Really Need

Here are six strategies that companies must have in place to woo customers this holiday season.
Puneet Mehta | 5 min read