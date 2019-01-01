My Queue

Beastie Boys

To Settle Beastie Boys Suit, GoldieBlox Must Cough Up $1 Million
Legal

As the result of another copyright suit waged by the Beastie Boys against Monster Energy, new details in the band's settlement with toymaker GoldieBlox have emerged.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
GoldieBlox and Beastie Boys Settle Legal Dispute

The startup toymaker has reached a settlement with the band, which includes a public apology and donation to charity on the part of GoldieBlox.
Heesun Wee | 3 min read
In New Lawsuit, Beastie Boys Say GoldieBlox Acted 'Despicably With Oppression, Fraud and Malice'

The legal battle continues over the toy maker's use of 'Girls' in a video that went viral.
Benjamin Kabin | 2 min read