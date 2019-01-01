There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Beastie Boys
Legal
As the result of another copyright suit waged by the Beastie Boys against Monster Energy, new details in the band's settlement with toymaker GoldieBlox have emerged.
The startup toymaker has reached a settlement with the band, which includes a public apology and donation to charity on the part of GoldieBlox.
The legal battle continues over the toy maker's use of 'Girls' in a video that went viral.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?