There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Beats Electronics
Food Businesses
Dream Pops customizes popsicles for big clients, including Beats by Dre and Starbucks, and pockets up to $50,000 an event.
Now that Apple Music is firmly in place, the Beats service is scheduled to fade out by end of month.
New York and Connecticut are investigating Apple's negotiations with music companies to look for signs of potential violations.
Want all the details on Apple's new streaming music service? Tune in to the company's developers conference today.
The company will announce a new music streaming service at its Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday.
More From This Topic
Antitrust
The iPhone maker prepares to debut a new version of the Beats Music streaming service.
Branding
Let's play a game: Find the clever, cool and strange things companies build into their logos.
Lawsuits
Audio-equipment maker Monster, which helped create Beats by Dre headphones, says it was unfairly cut out before Beats was sold to Apple last year.
Entrepreneurs
Read about the business leaders who dominated headlines in 2014 and set the stage for the year ahead -- for better or for worse.
Music
The move would represent Apple's first attempt to capitalize on its $3 billion purchase of Beats Electronics in May.
Wearable Tech
The rapper's headphone company, SMS Audio, is entering the white-hot wearables space alongside famed chip maker Intel.
Branding
Why did Apple really acquire the Dr. Dre-led company, which audiophiles argue develops inferior products?
Apple
The tech giant has always been known for its innovation, but its latest move is leading some to question whether it's losing its edge.
Apple
Beats Electronics celebrity co-founders Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine will join the tech giant's ranks.
Humor
"Folks," says an actor portraying Apple CEO Tim Cook in a new spoof by Funny or Die, "we got a lot of fun stuff we're gonna buy."
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?