My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

beca posgrado

Ahora será ilegal que el Conacyt quite beca por trabajar
Carrera

Ahora será ilegal que el Conacyt quite beca por trabajar

Los estudiantes de posgrado ya podrán trabajar mientras estudian sin que el Consejo Nacional de Ciencia y Tecnología (Conacyt) les retire la beca, declaró la Suprema Corte de Justicia de la Nación (SCJN).
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min read