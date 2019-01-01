My Queue

Beekeeping

Man Covers His Naked Body in 460,000 Bees to Promote Honey Line
Publicity Stunts

Man Covers His Naked Body in 460,000 Bees to Promote Honey Line

She Ping, a 34-year-old merchant from Chongqing, China, employed a practice known as ‘bee-bearding' in order to generate buzz for his honey business.
Geoff Weiss | 1 min read
Passwords You Swallow, Sharks That Tweet and 90-MPH Cheeseburgers

Passwords You Swallow, Sharks That Tweet and 90-MPH Cheeseburgers

A roundup of the 10 most interesting new technologies that make us scratch our heads and say, 'What the heck?'
Jason Fell
The Latest Wearable Tech Buzz: It's For the Bees

The Latest Wearable Tech Buzz: It's For the Bees

One might wonder how a scientist would go about attaching anything to a tiny, buzzing insect. The answer might surprise you.
Katherine Gray | 3 min read
Sweet Charity: A Nonprofit Success Story

Sweet Charity: A Nonprofit Success Story

Making honey becomes a big business for teenage sisters -- and a big benefit for cancer research.
Gwen Moran | 3 min read