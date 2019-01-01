My Queue

Beelinguapp

La app para aprender idiomas que consiguió 10 millones de pesos en Shark Tank México
Shark Tank México

Beelinguapp es una app para aprender idiomas leyendo, la idea pareció tan atractiva para Luis Harvey, Carlos Bremer, Arturo Elías Ayub y Rodrigo Herrera que decidieron invertir 10 millones de pesos.
Yanin Alfaro | 5 min read