Behavioral Economics

3 Methods Science Recommends for Motivating Employees
Motivating Employees

3 Methods Science Recommends for Motivating Employees

Employees with a sense of purpose are more inclined to contribute to success over the long haul.
Pratik Dholakiya | 4 min read
How This Famous Behavioral Economist Is Trying to Help People Solve Their Most Common Money Problems

How This Famous Behavioral Economist Is Trying to Help People Solve Their Most Common Money Problems

Financial savings startup Qapital just named Duke psychology professor Dan Ariely its chief behavioral economist. Here's how he plans to help the company change users' spending and saving habits.
Laura Entis | 4 min read
How One Incubator Is Using Behavioral Science to Encourage the Products Customers Really Want

How One Incubator Is Using Behavioral Science to Encourage the Products Customers Really Want

Based out of Duke University, the Startup Lab wants companies to consider customer behavior in the design and the features of their products.
Michelle Goodman | 2 min read
We Need Smarter Business-Owner Retirement Plans, Not More (Opinion)

We Need Smarter Business-Owner Retirement Plans, Not More (Opinion)

Small-business owners' optimism often hinders their retirement planning. Behavioral economics has some ideas about what it would take to get you to plan for your golden years.
Scott Shane | 3 min read